Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,411 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 52.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 603,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,269,000 after purchasing an additional 207,682 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $14.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $533.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,757. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

