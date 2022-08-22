Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$30.50 billion.

Bridgestone Stock Down 1.7 %

BRDCY opened at $19.79 on Monday. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

