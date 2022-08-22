Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,435 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.03% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $178,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $5,780,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 174.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

BDN traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. 32,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,802. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

