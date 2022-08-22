Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.31

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.31 and last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 2386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $75,689,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

