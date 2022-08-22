Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 32,611 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,611 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.22 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,185 shares of company stock worth $34,997,837. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

