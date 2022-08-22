Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Reduces Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,100 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $55,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 636,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 458,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 196,108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,853 shares of company stock worth $3,371,165 and have sold 51,000 shares worth $1,832,925. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

