Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases Shares of 376,888 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 376,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,436,000. Linde comprises approximately 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $295.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.42. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

