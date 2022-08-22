Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases 8,399 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $117,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $174.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $436.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Cowen reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

