Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $44.02 Million Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,046,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,022,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.36% of Iron Mountain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

IRM stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

