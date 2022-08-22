Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $38.65 Million Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 252,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $161.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

