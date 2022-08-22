Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $31.72 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,812 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 60,283 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $219.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.52.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

