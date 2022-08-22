Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 636,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,483,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Welltower at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Welltower Stock Down 0.5 %

WELL stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

