BOLT (BOLT) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

BOLT (BOLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $120,776.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOLT has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

