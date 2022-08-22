Bogged Finance (BOG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $95,702.00

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bogged Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00555140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00254004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020380 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

Bogged Finance (BOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bogged Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bogged Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

