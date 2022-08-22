Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$56.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.63.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$49.52. 65,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,816. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$45.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$61.77.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.