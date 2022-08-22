BMO Capital Markets Raises SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target to $31.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of SPTN opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. SpartanNash has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

