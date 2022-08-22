Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 4,349 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $15.05 on Monday, hitting $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 174,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,826,702. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

