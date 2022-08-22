Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 162.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 202.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 250,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,533,000 after buying an additional 167,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.94. 4,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,088. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

