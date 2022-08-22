Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,258 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.3% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheniere Energy worth $54,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.36. 77,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,776. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.