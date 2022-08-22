Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Invests $11.50 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 202,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

TFC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.53. 99,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

