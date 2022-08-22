Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,350 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,174,471. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.