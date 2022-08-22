Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.28. 65,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,683. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

