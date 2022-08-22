Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Acquires 81,506 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2,328.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,506 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.08. The company had a trading volume of 69,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

