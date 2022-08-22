Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Acquires 5,697 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $92.67. 77,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

