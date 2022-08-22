Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,887,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,820. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,049 shares of company stock valued at $940,009 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,137,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

