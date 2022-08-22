Blocknet Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $644.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00022851 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016054 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,978,749 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

