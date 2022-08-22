BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
BlackWall Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
BlackWall Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
- Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
- Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
- Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.