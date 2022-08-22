Black Swift Group LLC Purchases New Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $50.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

