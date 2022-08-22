Black Swift Group LLC Invests $425,000 in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SDGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,927,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 225,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SD stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.44.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SDGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.