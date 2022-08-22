Black Swift Group LLC Invests $425,000 in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,927,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 225,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

Shares of SD stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.44.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

