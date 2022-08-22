Black Swift Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,371,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

