Black Swift Group LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GT. Citigroup increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

