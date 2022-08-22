Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,941,000 after purchasing an additional 828,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,872,000 after purchasing an additional 807,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

NEM stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.