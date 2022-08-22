Black Swift Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up 1.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,856,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,919,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,246,000 after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $147.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

