Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $29.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

