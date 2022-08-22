Black Swift Group LLC Acquires 47,850 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 139,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

