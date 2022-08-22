Black Swift Group LLC Acquires 1,212 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $49.07 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

