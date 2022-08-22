Bitrue Coin (BTR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.71 Million

Bitrue Coin (BTR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $2.71 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitrue Coin

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 coins and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial.

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

