BitcoinPoS Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $346,747.21 and $67.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,963,231 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,777 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

