Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $24.78 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $24.78 or 0.00115562 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $433.93 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00298509 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00078552 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

