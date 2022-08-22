Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $77,477.75 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008932 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00219772 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Trillium (TT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Bitcoin Confidential Profile
Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.
