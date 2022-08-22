Bitcoin 2 Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $9.46 million and $1,288.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002498 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.