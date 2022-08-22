BitBall Reaches Market Cap of $393,978.36 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. BitBall has a total market cap of $393,978.36 and $87,597.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,428.72 or 0.99948820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00049386 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027244 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.