Bismuth Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $975,637.49 and $301.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

