Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $220.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $11.38 on Monday, reaching $162.91. 3,793,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,883. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.31.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

