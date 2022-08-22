Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 4.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.56. 28,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,340,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Bilibili Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bilibili by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after buying an additional 144,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 96.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

