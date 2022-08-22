Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €75.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €50.68 ($51.71) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.45 and a 200-day moving average of €40.35. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

