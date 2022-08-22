Benchmark Raises Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $16.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Benchmark to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.56% from the stock’s previous close.

JBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Janus International Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE JBI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 259,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.59. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Janus International Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 671.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

