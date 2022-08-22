Bell Financial Group Limited (BFG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 5th

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.
Bell Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About Bell Financial Group
Featured Articles
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.