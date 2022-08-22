Bell Financial Group Limited (BFG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 5th

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Bell Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Bell Financial Group

Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

