Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Tops $174,337.68

Beacon (BECN) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $174,337.68 and $805.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00146605 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

