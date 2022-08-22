BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.90

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 10690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on BBTV from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The firm has a market cap of C$19.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.06.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

